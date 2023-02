May 4, 1984 - Feb. 19, 2023

DULUTH, Minn. - Valerie Dietrich, 38, Ashland, Wis., died Sunday, Feb. 19, in Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a memorial service at noon, Friday, March 10, at Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland. Father Jerome D’Souza will officiate. Inurnment will be in the spring in Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Moquah, Wis.

Arrangements by Mountain Funeral home.