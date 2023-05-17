Tricia Poferl-Brose, age 70, passed away May 4, 2023 at Essentia Health in Duluth. She was born January 14, 1953 to parents, LeRoy and Patricia (Hansen) Green in Duluth.

Tricia lived in Texas for many years, before coming back to Duluth ten years ago. She was very quick-witted, loved to tell jokes and was always making people laugh. She was an animal lover, who adored her cats and dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Mike Green (who passed away on April 16, 2020).

Tricia is survived by her daughter, Brandi Lacey; two granddaughters, Alexis and Tyler; sisters, Sue (Dan) Szymanski, Kathy (Gary) Peterson, Barb (Curt) Oberg, Angel (Brad) Peterson, Jennifer (Darren) Green; her friend Jessica, who she thought of as a daughter; many nieces, nephews, aunt Barb Lundberg, many cousins and friends.

Celebration of Life for Tricia and her brother Mike will be held on June 11, 2023 from Noon - 3:00 p.m. at Barkers Island Inn in Superior.