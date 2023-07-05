Trevor Yoho

The world lost the most amazing, giving and loved husband, father, and Papa on June 28, 2023, when Trevor Eugene Yoho passed away at his home in Brainerd, MN.

Trevor was born in Duluth, MN on November 13, 1938, to Cassius and Elsie (Newman) Yoho. From the very beginning he was an entrepreneur, taking over his father’s Yoho Photo camera business at age 18, while also serving in the Air Force Reserve for 12 years.

In 1974 with his first wife, Loretta (Russell), he changed careers and purchased the Island View Lodge in Brainerd (now a part of Craguns Resort). Ever the enthusiastic host, he was loved by his friends, guests, and employees alike.

As the years passed, he had the opportunity to run a dude ranch in Texas and a manufactured home development in Homestead Florida. In 1991, with his second wife, Marla (Preston) by his side, they moved back to Brainerd and purchased Kart Kountry Amusement Park.

After “retiring” in 2001, he decided to start restoring classic cars, both in Brainerd and Florida. Over the following years he won hundreds of trophies for the cars he brought back to life. But he couldn’t spend all his time in the garage, so he took a summer job doing maintenance work at Camp Lincoln/ Camp Lake Hubert in Nisswa for 16 years, and then volunteered at the Habitat for Humanity Resale store and ringing the bell for the Salvation Army in the winter. Trevor could always be counted on to help no matter what the task.

Trevor was most happy when he was with his family. He loved them fiercely. Son Scott and his wife Becca (Myers) blessed him with two amazing grandsons, Erik and Peter. Daughter Lisa Pell and her husband Jason gave him his beautiful granddaughter Ebbie (Chris) Pell-Anderson. Trevor spent hours playing with them on Gull Lake, where they learned to drive his beloved CVX-20 boat, water ski and drive an old Datsun car. He especially enjoyed Christmases in Colorado with all the family.

Aside from his loving and broken-hearted wife, children and grandchildren he is survived by his Sister-in-Law, Carole Yoho, niece Erin Jackman (Jeff) and nephew Darwyn Yoho (Julie).

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter (Terri Lynne), and his dear brother, Brad Yoho.

A celebration of Trevor’s life will be held on Friday, July 7th at the Brenny Funeral Home (31283 Front St, Pequot Lakes, MN). Visitation will begin at 11AM with a service at 12 noon. A luncheon will follow. In keeping with Trevor’s wishes, while Willie Nelson songs play in the background his friends will toast him with a can of his favorite beer.

In lieu of flowers, the Yoho family is accepting donations towards the “Fairview Township Trail”, a project near and dear to Trevor and Marla’s heart; or to the Salvation Army.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.