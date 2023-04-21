Tracy Rae Jackman, 54, passed away unexpectedly on March 14th, 2023 at Essentia Health Miller-Dwan Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota after a brief illness. Tracy was born October 22, 1968 to Lucille (Mucha) Jackman and Robert K. Jackman in Duluth, MN. She grew up in the Observation Hillside area of Duluth (Little Italy) and as a child loved to ice-skate, play with Barbies, and spend time at the cabin. Tracy was employed by the State of Minnesota before starting her own cleaning business and becoming a foster parent (children and pets). Tracy enjoyed reading, writing, drawing and learning about astrology. Tracy was a compassionate person who was known for her love of plants and animals. She shared that love with her nieces. She helped care for her mother until her passing in 2021. Tracy was as strong as they came and fiercely independent. A woman with an unmistakable laugh and sense of humor, a bold spirit, and an empathetic soul. She was a force of nature and will be missed dearly. Tracy was preceded in death by her parents; Fur babies: Willie, Theo, Silvia, Oliver and Daisy. Tracy is survived by siblings: Sandra (Kent) Johnson of Stacy, MN, Jason Jackman of Superior, WI, Renee (Kevin) Olson of Duluth, MN, Judith Taylor (Mike) of Duluth, MN and Robert G. Jackman of Duluth, MN. Nieces and nephews: Chace Johnson, Justin Jackman, Alyssa Jackman, Brittney Olson, McKenzie Olson, Trey Jackman, Wyatt Johnson, Shelby Olson, Rachel Jackman, and Dawson Johnson. Celebration of Life service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 29th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, Hermantown, MN. A private family interment will be held at a later date. If you wish, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Allies Humane Society of Duluth, MN.