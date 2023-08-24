In Loving Memory of Tom Stauber

Thomas John Stauber, age 64, of Chaska, Minnesota passed away peacefully on August 18. Born in Duluth on June 10, 1959, Tom lived a life filled with love, community, and purpose.

Tom wore many hats and was known for different initiatives around the community, including his leadership of the District 112 referendum campaigns in 2013, 2015, 2019 and his dedication to advancing the arts through community theater and in our schools, among countless other roles.

Always devoted deeply to his family, Tom is survived by his wife of 36 years Karen, children Anna, Ted, Tony, and Abe Stauber, their loving partners, and granddaughter Abigail. Tom was a beacon of strength and warmth to his family, friends and community, always putting their needs above his own.

The family will receive friends and relatives for a celebration of life at ENKI Brewing in Victoria on Saturday, September 2nd from 3-7pm. All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Tom’s memory to the Stauber Family Legacy Arts Fund 501(c)3 to remove barriers to participation in theater, debate, and speech programs at ISD 112’s Chanhassen High School. More details on how to give will be available at the memorial.

Memorial information: bit.ly/TomStauber