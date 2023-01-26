Timothy Thomas Maddy, 59, of Duluth, passed away on Monday January 23, 2023, in Essentia Health, Miller Dwan Hospital. He was born on February 8, 1963 in Duluth, MN to Clarence and Jane Maddy. Tim graduated from Duluth East High School in 1981 and from UMD in 1988. He was the General Manager of Twin Ports Paper and Supply. Tim enjoyed golfing, hunting, hockey, and, more than anything else, the time he spent with his family.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, and father-in-law Peter Rooney.

Tim is survived by his wife Sally, children Sam (Blythe Vizanko) Maddy, and Morgan (Nick) Johnson, grandchildren Marek, McCoy, Freya, and Clyde, brothers Mike (Marta) Maddy, Joe (Lisa) Maddy, Dan (Sarah) Maddy, special family friend Eddie Koop, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Tim had a gift for making and keeping friends and nourishing friendships.

Visitation will be held on Saturday February 4, 2023, from 10AM until the 11AM Memorial Service at First United Methodist Church (the “Copper Top Church”), 230 E. Skyline Parkway, Duluth, MN 55811. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555. In lieu of flowers, the family is donating to several of Tim’s favorite charities.