Timothy A. Haryu

Timothy “Tim” A. Haryu, age 52, of Cloquet, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Miller-Dwan Hospital in Duluth after a brief and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. He was born September 2, 1970, in Minneapolis and graduated from Proctor High School in 1989. Tim also attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He was united in marriage to Roxanne Beaulieu on May 4, 2011, in Las Vegas. Tim enjoyed camping, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends at their seasonal campground at Bent Trout Lake near Barnum.

Tim was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lee and Violet Heiskari, and his maternal grandparents, Wally and Mary Ann (Darsow) McGee; maternal grandfather, Wallace Darsow; and one granddaughter, Gracie Ultican. He is survived by his wife, Roxanne; his parents, Jerry and Carol Haryu; son, Bryce Haryu; daughter, Danielle (William Winter) Mickle; brother, Todd (Melanie) Haryu; and three granddaughters, Isabelle, Avaline, and Charlotte.

A Celebration of Life for Tim will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet with refreshments. The Celebration of Life will continue at “The Jack” starting at 5:00 p.m. with hors D’oeuvres and refreshments. Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Care.