Thomas W. Plankers

Thomas “Tommy” W. Plankers, age 27 of Cloquet, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at home after a six-year battle with epilepsy. Tommy was born December 4, 1995, in Two Harbors, MN, the son of Michael and Tara (Hill) Plankers. He graduated from Cloquet High School in 2014. Tommy worked at Carmen’s Restaurant in Cloquet. He was a member of the Cloquet Country Club. Tommy’s passion was golfing, fishing, hunting, and gaming with his friends. He loved chicken tenders, chocolate milk, singing, his hair and Holly.

Like his father, his greatest gift was his ability to make everyone feel like a best friend. He was a friend of all friends and would never fail to make others smile. His larger-than-life personality, sense of humor, witty sarcasm and unending generosity will be greatly missed.

Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Michael Plankers; his paternal grandparents, Peter and Grace Plankers; and his maternal grandfathers, Tom Hill, and Joel Trevis. He is survived by his mom and step-dad, Tara and Mark Lahti; sister, Ella; maternal grandmother, JoAnn “Birdie” Trevis; step-grandmother, Kathy Lahti; his best friend and true love, Holly VanKempen; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; and his cats, Emmett and Betty White.

A visitation will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Cloquet from 1:00 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. funeral service. A gathering of family and friends will follow at Carmen’s restaurant. Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Care.