Thomas “Tom” Bonnell

Thomas “Tom” H. Bonnell, 61, passed away March 28th in Austin Texas from complications of a recent diagnosis of liver cancer. He was born in Duluth, Minnesota to Raymond H. and Joyce Bonnelll on September 13, 1961. He graduated from Duluth East in 1980 and briefly attended UMD before moving to Minneapolis. Tom had a long career in the hotel hospitality industry, recently spending 17 years with the Hilton Hotel in Downtown Austin, TX. His true passion and gift was writing and playing music. A self-taught musician, he moved to Nashville, TN working at the Grand Ole Opry Hotel for seven years and played music throughout the city. Tom had the opportunity to openi for Sheryl Crow and played at the Blue Bird Café with a fellow “up and coming star” named Garth Brooks.

Tom was known for his quick wit, humor, and storytelling. He was rarely without a dog and recently adopted a shelter dog, whom he named Arlo Guthrie. Tom was passionate about his Vikings and always hoped they could win the Superbowl!

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his sisters; Connie (Jim) Lippitt, Joan (Jim) Rich, nieces and nephew, and his beloved dog Arlo. There are no services planned at this time. Memorials can be made to your local animal shelter or a cancer research organization of your choice in Tom’s memory.