Thomas Thackery

Thomas Oscar Thackery, 67, of Mahtowa, Minnesota, quietly passed away on the morning of January 4, 2023. Tom was born December 31, 1955 to Oscar and Ruth Thackery of Greensburg, Indiana. He graduated from North Decatur High School where he played baseball and golf, and the Indiana University School of Business, Magna Cum Laude.

After a career as Director of Operations for Mercantile Stores, he founded his own successful business, ERS, as an expense reduction consultant for large company utilities and telecom services across the Midwest. Tom’s great loves included hiking the northern Minnesota woods, fishing northern lakes, golfing with his best friend Randy, rescuing animals with his wife Jen who stayed by his side for his 10 month very heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. Tom will be greatly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him and seeing his kind smile over the years. The family would like to thank the staff at Solvay Hospice House for their wonderful care of Tom during his stay.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Oscar and sister, Nola, and is survived by his loving wife Jennifer, brother Terry (Hope), nephews Joe (Fernanda) and Will, and brother-in-law Chuck Wolf.