Thomas M. “Tom” Moerke, Sr, 74, of Duluth, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in his home. Tom was born on August 23, 1948 in Brainerd, MN to Milton “Bud” and Marilyn (Vlatkovich) Moerke.

At the age of seven, Tom’s family moved from Minnesota, ending up in New York, where he participated in sports in high school. Tom was the catcher for the baseball team and following high school, he was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals. He was mentored by Tim McCarver and a catcher for many famous pitchers, including Bob Gibson. Tom’s baseball career was put on hold when he was drafted into the Army. He served overseas and upon his discharge, he returned to New York. Baseball was no longer a career choice for Tom, so he started working at the Kennedy Airport in the maintenance department.

He met Anette “Nettie” in New York and they were married on September 23, 1972 and celebrated 50 years of marriage this past September. They started their family, moved back to Minnesota in 1977, living in Keewatin, then Hibbing where he worked for Hibbing Taconite, retiring in 2010 after 33 years of service. Following his retirement, they moved to Duluth. Tom was a huge sports fan, following the Vikings and Twins. He loved his family and kept busy watching his grandchildren participate in their sports. Tom would help anyone in need and could fix anything, he loved to keep busy, tinkering with projects.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Nettie; two sons, Tommy (Jill Prescott) Moerke of Duluth and John (Jamie Hanson) Moerke of Duluth; a sister, Vicki (Walt) Wikman of IL; a sister-in-law, JoAnn (Mike) Bonasera of Huntington, NY; three grandsons, Jack and Drew Prescott and Wyatt Moerke; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation 10 am until the 11 am Memorial Service Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Lakeside Presbyterian Church. 4430 McCulloch St. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Disabled American Veterans Association (DAV). Burial in the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery-Duluth. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.