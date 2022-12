Tom passed away peacefully 11/2/2022 after an almost 3 year battle with colon cancer.

Tom was born to Lloyd and Betty on 8/22/66. He is survived by his mother Betty Pelkey, children Zachary and Lindsey Bubacz and Brittany Little, sister Wendy (Darryl) Michelizzi and nieces Gabriella and Francesca.

He is preceded in death by his father Lloyd Bubacz and step father Lawrence Pelkey.

Per his wishes there will be no service. His family will have a private memorial themselves.