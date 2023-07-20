Thomas F. Vanneste

Thomas Ferdinand Vanneste, 79, of Proctor, MN passed away at Benedictine Health Center in Duluth, MN on July 18, 2023. He was born Dec. 30, 1943 to Ferdinand and Hilda Vanneste in Duluth. Thomas graduated from Proctor High School in 1961.

He married Karen Kleiman on Feb. 5, 1966 at St. Rose Church in Proctor. He served in the army and later worked as a manager at the Telephone Co. (Ma Bell) until he retired on Dec. 31, 1999.

Thomas was a member of the Ostomy Club and chairman of the Proctor Utilities Commission. He loved woodworking, gardening, running, reading, cross country skiing, biking, taking bus trips, going fishing, and we can’t forget the many house projects he did as well!

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; his sister Marion Kotlarek and brother Gene Vanneste.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen; sons Brad (Sandra) Vanneste and Todd (Kim) Vanneste both of Wyoming, MN; Craig (Shelly) Vanneste of Proctor, seven grandchildren Amanda (Joe) Eaton, Cory, Kevin, Christopher, Danni (Skylar) Smith, Lily Ann, Emma Jo and future great-grandson Parker.

A memorial service will be Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at the Cremation Society, 4100 Grand Ave., in Duluth. A lunch to follow.

Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. - http://www.alz.org/?form=alz_donate

The family wishes to extend their gratitude for all the compassion Tom received from the many care givers the past year.