Thomas F. Schulte

Thomas Francis Schulte, age 76, of Florida, passed away on April 24, 2023, at Morton Plant North Bay Hospital, with his loving family by his side surrounding him in prayer. Tom was born on October 10, 1946, in Duluth, Minnesota to the late Melvin F. Schulte and Amelia E. (Pryblek) Schulte. He graduated from Proctor High School and lived in the Pike Lake area. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota, Duluth, and proudly served 20 years in the United States Air Force as a 148th Fighter Pilot. Tom honorably retired from his military service, ranking as a “Major” after years of flying countless aircraft, including the Bantum II, Voodoo Jet, F2, F4, and F16. His pilot career was his pride and joy, and Tom remained a proud Patriot who loved his country until the very end. Outside of his military service, Tom also became one of the top salesmen for Novartis Pharmaceutical Company. For all aspects of his career, both military and civilian, Tom routinely earned many prestigious awards and commendations. Tom lived in various places throughout his life, including Duluth, Minnesota; on Smith Mountain Lake in Moneta, Virginia; and in Florida. He traveled extensively in his camper around the United States for over 20 years and loved every minute of it! Tom was all about family, friends, history, and adventures. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jack Schulte, and sister-in-law, Sheila. He is survived by and will be dearly missed by his wife, Barbara (Thorne) Schulte; daughters, Erika D’Angiola (Pasquale) and Deanne Owen; brother, Jim Schulte (Carla); as well as many adoring grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and loved ones. Tom will also be missed by his many friends, including a few of his closest friends; Ray Salmi, Dave Wente, and Dave Kehtel. Burial will take place in Polish Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.