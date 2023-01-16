Thomas Dewayne Kennedy, 76, of Duluth, MN passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Tom was born in Rice Lake, WI on May 4, 1946 to Leo and Dolores Kennedy. He grew up in Duluth and worked for Superwood/Georgia Pacific. Tom loved motorcycling, snowmobiling, and being a jokester.

Tom is survived by his wife, Kathy; sons, Rob (Sonja) and Troy (Theresa) Kennedy; and 6 granddaughters.

Visitation to be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 23rd at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM.

