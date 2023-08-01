Thomas D. McGregor, 83, Two Harbors, died Monday, July 31, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital, with his family at his side.

Tom was born November 23, 1939, to John and Hazel (Anderson) McGregor in Two Harbors, where he was a life-long resident. He was a member of the THHS Class of 1957, and an all-state football player. While still in school he started working for the D M & I R Railroad and retired as a machinist in 1996 after forty years of service. His work was interrupted by his military service in the Army in Colorado Springs and Seoul, Korea.

Tom was a member of the United Church, the Loyal Order of Moose, and the Lake County Fair Board.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, wood-working, outdoor sports, and hobby farming.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jack; and a sister, Kathryn Lee.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Carmen; sons, Jeff (Deb) McGregor, and Joe (Tonya) McGregor; “the daughter he never had”, Abby Ray; grandchildren, Travis, Tim, Tyler, Steph, Sam, and Jack; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Whitney; a brother, Jim (Terri) McGregor; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 10 AM until the 11 AM funeral service on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the United Church in Two Harbors. Burial with military honors will be in Silver Creek Cemetery at 2 PM. To share a memory or leave an online condolence visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.