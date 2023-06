Thomas D Lindgren, age 66, formerly of Aurora and Duluth, died on June 22, 2023 in Spanish Fort, Alabama, after a long illness.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Larry and Pat Lindgren.

He is survived by his wife Marcea of Spanish Fort, his sister Lori (Lloyd) Hautajarvi of Duluth and 3 stepsons.

No services will be held.