Thomas Chester “Swiz” Zawislak, 70, of Hermantown, died Friday, August 25, 2023 at Solvay Hospice House following a long battle with cancer. Swiz was born on July 5, 1953 in Duluth to Joseph and Alyce Zawislak. He was a lifelong Duluth resident and worked as a welder in Duluth for several construction companies. He was preceded in death by his parents. Swiz is survived by a brother, James (Cheryl) Zawislak of Hermantown; two nieces, Holly Zawislak and Jennifer (Justin) Place; a grand niece, Eleanor Place; many special friends including Deanna Cich, Starter LePage, Scotty Childs, John Thompson, Anna Daeda and his special fury companion, Big Dog. A gathering of family and friends will start at 11 am on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at the Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home with an opportunity for sharing at 12 noon. Burial at Polish Catholic Cemetery. The family thanks all the staff at the Solvay Hospice House for the wonderful care and compassion provided to Swiz during his last days. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral home.