Thomas Anthony Vecchi

Thomas A. Vecchi, age 96, of Duluth, MN died on April 7, 2023, at Solvay Hospice House after a brief illness. Thomas (Tom) was born in Hibbing, MN on March 24, 1927, son of John and Adele Vecchi, who were born in Italy and immigrated from Luxembourg in 1920 and settled on the Iron Range. After his junior year at Hibbing High School, Tom enlisted in the Navy to fight in World War II, serving with the Amphibious Forces, on an LCI ship, in the South Pacific. After the war, Tom returned to Hibbing to complete high school and then went on to St. John’s University and University of Minnesota School of Architecture. Tom began his architectural career in Minneapolis, MN, joining the firm of Thorshov and Cerny, Architects. During this time, Tom met the love of his life, Jeanne Arlene Dugdale from South Minneapolis. They were married May 16, 1953, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Minneapolis (married 62 years). In 1954, Tom and Jeanne moved to Hibbing, to join the architectural firm of Jyring and Whiteman. Tom was very active in the Hibbing community serving many positions, including Hibbing Airport Authority, Chairman of Hibbing Planning Commission, Charter member of Koski-Stillovich-Rosati VFW and Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 1649.

In 1964, Tom and Jeanne moved to Duluth, MN with their seven children to join the firm of Melander and Fugelso Architects, where his first project was to work with renowned architect, Pietro Beluschi, to design the First Methodist (Copper Top) Church. In 1970, Tom joined John Ivey Thomas to establish the firm of Thomas and Vecchi Architects (as Co-Principal) where he worked until his retirement in December 2000. During the Thomas & Vecchi Architect era, Tom left his imprint on Duluth’s Architecture, designing many of the best known buildings including Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC), Pioneer Hall, Skywalk System Phase 1, Duluth Transit Authority Facility, St. Louis County Jail, UMD Campus Buildings (including Marshall Performing Arts Center, Physical Education Sports Center, Health Sciences Library, Physics and Math Building, Residence Hall Dining Center and the Oakland Avenue Apartment Complex). Tom’s work also included the Science and Math Building and Benedictine Health Care Center at the College of St. Scholastica Campus.

During his career, Tom served on many civic and professional boards, which include Chairman of the Duluth Area of Chamber of Commerce, Duluth Airport Authority, Northeast Chapter A.I.A President, State Board of A.I.A. Registration, National Council Board of A.I.A. Registration, MSP Metropolitan (Minneapolis / St. Paul) Airports Commission Vice Chairman, Duluth Health Services Task Force, Governor’s Blue-Ribbon Commission and Duluth Italian American Club. In addition, Tom is listed in Who’s Who among U.S. Italian-Americans.

Tom and Jeanne resided on London Road at their 1884 “Queen Anne” Victorian home on the shores of Lake Superior for 50 years. Tom was a loving husband, father and grandfather who shared his sense of discipline, love, and fun. Tom’s many joys included traveling, cooking, gardening, hunting, and fishing.

Tom is now united in heaven with his wife, Jeanne, son, Michael Vecchi, daughter Lisa Vecchi, parents, John and Adele Vecchi, brothers Americo Vecchi, John Vecchi Jr. and sisters Lucille Zoerner, Mary Russo and Yolanda Greenly. He is survived by his children and their spouses: Denise Waack, Steve Vecchi (Jan), Dawn Dutton (Ron), Tom Vecchi Jr. (Jeanne), John Vecchi and Elby Ginkel (son-in-law) in addition to 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

A special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Solvay Hospice House. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 10AM until the 11AM Mass of Christian Burial in Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary, 2801 E. 4th St. Duluth, MN 55812. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Military Honors will be Accorded by the Duluth Honor Guard. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555. To access live stream of service, click arrow on the upper right of the screen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary or a charity of your choice.