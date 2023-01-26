Thomas Allen Laiti, 70, of Duluth, MN passed away on January 21, 2023 from complications related to Covid and pneumonia.

Tom was born July 15, 1952, to Ted and Mabel Laiti. Tom graduated from Clover Valley High School in 1971.

In 1996 Tom met Cyndy Greske. They married in 2012 and enjoyed dancing, fishing, and gardening.

Tom served for 22 years in the 109th Division of the National Guard. Tom retired from MNDOT in 2017. He spent 29 years keeping the roads safe.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Mabel Laiti.

He is survived by his wife, Cyndy; daughters: Michelle (Rick) Running and Sheila Laiti; grandsons: Devin Donovan and Jaxon Rodriguez; siblings: Sandy (Paul) Olson, Dean Laiti, Bob Laiti, and Linda Sutherland; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a Time of Remembrance at 5 p.m. Thursday, February 2nd at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4100 Grand Ave, in Duluth.