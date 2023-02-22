Theodore J. “Ted” Windus Sr., 83, of Duluth passed away on Monday February 20, 2023, in St. Luke’s Hospital. He was born in Duluth on July 7, 1939 to Harry and Rose Windus. Ted graduated from Duluth Cathedral High School. He was employed by the 148th Minnesota Air National Guard, Duluth. Ted married Evelyn A. Bieniek on August 30, 1958, in Duluth. He was a member of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus, and was a Deacon at Church. Ted enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Mary Lou Gardepy.

He is survived by his wife Evelyn, children Mike (Brenda) Windus, Steve (Lynn) Windus, Teresa (Peter) Bruno, Ted (Janet) Windus Jr., Doreen Anderson, Joe (Jen) Windus, and Beth Windus, 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a sister Corrine Howard.

Visitation will be held on Sunday February 26, 2023, in Dougherty Funeral Home from 3PM to 5PM with Rosary Recitation at 4:30PM. Visitation continues Monday February 27 from 9AM until the 10AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Star of the Sea. 325 E. 3rd St. Duluth, MN 55805. Burial will be in Oneota Cemetery. Military Honors will be Accorded by the Duluth Combined Honor Guard. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.