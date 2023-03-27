Theodore A Huska

10/06/1929- 03/22/2023

On March 22, 2023, the man with a large smile, surpassed only by the size of his heart, passed into the hands of his Lord.

Ted was born in Chisholm, MN, 22 days prior to the stock market crash of 1929, on

October 6, to Albert and Jennie Huska. He attended Chisholm public schools, excelling in basketball and tennis. He was a Senior Class officer in the graduating class of 1947.

Ted received an invitation from his Uncle Sam to serve his country and reported to Fort Eustis where he was assigned to the 724th Transportation Operating Battalion and served on the railroad as a brakeman in Korea from December 1951 until March 1953, where he collected three bronze service stars. He continued serving in the reserves until February 1957.

Prior to his military service, Ted met his wife, Dolores (Gaspersich), on a blind double date at the County Fair. It was love at first sight and their marriage was delayed until after the war. He had previously gained employment at the Mars Company in Hibbing, advancing through their ranks in a career lasting nearly 40 years. His job and retirement offered Ted and his wife travel opportunities across the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii and Europe, with their favorite being a visit to Slovenia to visit their living relatives.

Ted was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the Hibbing Knights of Columbus #1649, the VFW Post 8510 and an associate member of the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Engineers.

He found immense joy attending his children’s and grandchildren’s activities. His enjoyment of athletics followed his participation in his youth to watching his MN sports teams. He always had a project underway for himself or his children. He loved foraging for berries or nuts, he always had time to play a game of cards, his smile never dimmed while fishing and he could bring a joke to life. He was a master of the crossword, an avid reader and lover of good food. His true gift was making everyone he met feel special and he was making friends up until the day he died.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Jennie, and his sister, Helen Bozich.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Dolores; brother John (Margaret) Huska. Children Jeanne (James) Bymark of Hibbing & Edina, Dr. Michael (Lori) Huska of Duluth, Kari (Joseph) Jaksha of St. Paul. Grandchildren Nina Bymark (Glenn Souza), Thomas Bymark, Mick Huska (Tanya OHearon), Katherine Huska, David Jaksha, Katelyn Jaksha, great-grandchild Nolon Huska and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on April 1st at Nativity of Our Lord, St. Paul, MN, with visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and a funeral mass to follow. Burial will be at a future date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Duluth. Memorials may be sent to Carondolet Village Care Center, Our Lady of Peace Hospice, Habitat for Humanity or Disabled American Veterans.

The family wishes to express our deepest thanks to Dr. Melissa Borthwick, the staff of Carondolet and the Our Lady of Peace Hospice for their dedicated care of Ted.