01/29/1950 - 02/10/2023 Born in Duluth, MN to Carl J. Johnson and Violet W. Johnson. Graduated from Denfeld High School in 1968. Served his country in the Navy for 3 tours in Vietnam. Had a passion for theater, wrote poetry, was a prolific woodworker, loved cooking, grilling and baking. He is survived by his wife Maralynn of 30 years, daughter Nicole, and brother Leslie Johnson. Private Funeral will be held in El Paso, Arkansas.