Terri became our angel on March 15, 2023, surrounded by love.

Terri was born in Twig, MN on March 31, 1971.

Terri lived her life knowing what was important, love, faith, family, and friends. To know her was to love her, and her love made you the best version of yourself. In her presence you were seen and heard and loved unconditionally.

For full tribute and service details go to epilogg.com and search Terressa Harnell.