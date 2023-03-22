Teresa Marie Schneider

Tessie was born in 1953 in Cloquet, MN, growing up on the family farm in Cotton, MN. She passed from this life on March 15, 2023 at age 69.

She graduated from Cotton High School in 1972, Duluth Area Vocational Technical Institute (DAVTI) as an Occupational Therapist and from University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) receiving her BS degree with Honors becoming a Licensed Social Worker. She worked at Bayshore Nursing Home, UDAC, several non profits, Duluth Regional Care Center, and Medica to name a few.

Tess loved gatherings with family and friends, potluck meals, being outside, all activities with her 4-legged sidekick Helen, the beautiful views of St. Louis River, trips with the Sven Saw Sisters, hiking, flower gardening, hunting of agates, drift wood, unique finds at yard sales and surrounding herself with memories.

She was a daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, wife, great cook, friend, neighbor, caregiver, a determined advocate for all her clients and a strong-willed woman.

Tess was preceded in death by her parents Hank and Helen Schneider, her brothers Charles “Chip” Schneider and Mark Schneider. Survived by her brother Scott (Vicki) Schneider of Proctor, MN, sister Susan (Dave) Tollefson of Virginia, MN and sister-in-law Kelly Schneider of Cotton, MN. She will be missed by her nephews, nieces, great nieces, and many cousins.

Her family thanks all the caring, giving, loving friends who helped her along the way, especially her River Place Condo family. Thank you to the nurses, doctors and caregivers from several St. Luke’s departments.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for later spring.