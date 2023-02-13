Teresa Joanne Mettner, of Saginaw, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 31. She was born on March 27, 1957, to Lee and Jackie Lundy. She grew up in Bloomington, MN, and after high school attended the University of MN Duluth, where she also met the love of her life, Tim, whom she married in 1979. They built a home in Saginaw, where they raised two children and spent over 43 years together. Teresa attended Lake Superior College in 2000, first becoming a CNA, then an LPN, and finally an RN (OCN in 2021), spending the last several years of her 30-year career at Essentia Health as an Oncology Nurse before retiring in March 2022.

Teresa was known for her compassion, generosity, the uncanny ability to remember everyone’s birthday, giving thoughtful cards and gifts, lighting up a room with laughter, and for investing in family, friends, and her Christian faith. She loved her grandchildren, had a passion for traveling and an affinity for flamingos.

She is survived by her mother, Jackie Scott; husband, Keith “Tim” Mettner; son, Jesse Mettner (Sarah); daughter, Stacy Arnold (Justin); brother, Greg Lundy (Vicky); sisters, Darla Emanuelson and Susan Paananen; grandchildren, Eli, Owen, Ava, Jack and Clark. She was preceded in death by her father, Lee Lundy.

A celebration of life will take place Sat, March 4, with a visitation at 12pm and a service at 1pm followed by lunch at New Life Covenant Church in Twig, MN. Special thanks to Dr. Lynn Seto, and Dr. Andrea Boehland at Essentia - St. Mary’s Emergency Room for their exceptional care.