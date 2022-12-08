Teresa Ann Wright

72, of Duluth, MN passed on December 1st, 2022. She is survived by siblings Cathy Wright, Donna Hanna (Scott), Walter Wright (Dido), nieces and nephews Adeline Wright (Allen), Kelly Hanna (Anita), Ryan Hanna (Jessica), Thomas Hanna (Stephanie), John Hanna, and 13 grandnieces and grandnephews. She is preceded in death by her father Walter Wright II, mother Betty Norgren Hill Wright, stepmother Deloris Johnson, sister Jennifer Wright, and beloved pets Matilda and Empress. Teresa graduated from Duluth Cathedral H.S. in 1968 where she excelled in musicals and theater. She was active in volunteer work with women’s support groups. She will be dearly missed by friends and family. A private, family memorial service will be held in January. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Aftenro Home in Duluth, MN.