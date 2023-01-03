Teddy B. Erickson, age 74, of Wrenshall, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital. He was born October 25, 1948, in Cloquet, the son of Arnold and Esther (Borg) Erickson. Teddy graduated from Wrenshall High School and served in the U.S. Army. He worked most of his life with Labors Union Local 1091 and was a developer of much of his property in Wrenshall. Teddy was a member of Dalles Masonic Lodge #181, AAD Shrine Temple, and the Viking Shrine Club. He also had served as commander of the DAV and was a member of Hebert-Kennedy VFW Post 3979, the Cooties and Trench Rats.

Teddy was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 37 years, Linda; sisters, Caroline Erickson and Gwen Germaine; brothers-in-law, Dennis, David, Raymond, and Wesley VanGuilder. He is survived by his sons, Christopher (Desiree VanderPoel) Erickson, Neil (Theresa) Erickson, and Michael Erickson; grandchildren, Mason, Gabe, Madison, and Colton; sisters, Evelyn Wills, Merlyn (Mark) Engelhardt, and Maddy (Bill) Lewis; brothers-in-law, Donnie (Gail) VanGuilder, Rodney VanGuilder, Tom (Ruby) VanGuilder, and Chuck VanGuilder; sisters-in-law, Gayle VanGuilder, Shirley VanGuilder, Anna Mae Varnes, Lucy VanGuilder, and Tammy (Ray) Woodall; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Teddy will be Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Care with a Masonic Service at 6:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life with a luncheon will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. also at Nelson Funeral Care. Military Honors will be at 1:00 p.m. presented by the Cloquet Combined Honor Guard.