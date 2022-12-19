Susan Marie Stebner, 81, of Duluth, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 11th, 2022, at St Mary’s Hospital.

Susan was born on July 17th, 1941, to Frank and Clara Walczak in Duluth, MN. She graduated from Denfeld High School and made her home in West Duluth where she raised her 2 children. She married Galen Stebner on March 25, 1978. Together, they enjoyed travel, time with friends, and many years of laughter.

Sue enjoyed all her years of employment and friendships at Duluth Typewriter where she retired in 2011. In retirement she enjoyed quilting, gardening, fundraising for those in need, and caring for her sweet pup Sophie. She cherished her trips and time with her sister and best friend, Cathie Postal.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Galen Stebner; her parents, Frank and Clara Walczak; and brother-in-law, Reginald Postal.

Susan is survived by her son, Daniel (Sue) Cederstrom; daughter, Becky (Dave) Leffler; grandchildren, Kendall, Taryn (Zack), Hannah, Benjamin, Daniel (Dana), Abbey (Jimmy) and John (special friend Liz); great-grandchildren, Leonard, Charlie and Morgan; her cherished sister, Cathie Postal; niece, Heidi (Mat) Bartig and great-niece, Britt Bartig.

The family would like to thank her caregivers at St Mary’s Hospital and her extended neighborhood family; Katy, Pat, Bonnie, Bill and Jamie.

We will be forever grateful for her welcoming and accepting heart.

A celebration of her life will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church. 6822 Grand Ave, Duluth on January 21, 2023. Visitation at 10:00 am and service at 11:00.

Memorials can be made to: Essentia Health Foundation NTICU Fund, 400 East 3rd Street, Duluth, MN 55805. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.