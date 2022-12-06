Susan Krajewski

Susan Alaine Krajewski, 76, of Allen, Texas, passed away on November 30, 2022, in a room overflowing with music, stories, tears, laughter, an inappropriate joke or two, and the one thing she prized above all else: her family. Born August 3, 1946, in Duluth, Minnesota, she was the only child of Sigurd and Anna Mattson. They raised their daughter in a home they built themselves with an abundance of grit and gumption, two qualities that Susan, “Sue” to friends, came to possess in spades. She met and married her high school sweetheart, Larry, and they had three daughters and one son. They lived in a number of houses over the years, and while the floor plans changed, the blueprint never did; the heart of her home was always the kitchen. It was there that she served up Swedish pancakes and life lessons: everyone is welcome, no one goes hungry, the things we create are meant to be shared. Her husband, traumatized by a spaghetti-eating incident in his youth, nonetheless came to regard his wife’s lasagna as her crowning culinary achievement. Early in her career, she ran a home daycare, and at times it was difficult to sort out which children were her own and which she was being paid to look after. Following a move to Texas in 1980, she worked for several years in the medical records industry, where she developed lifelong friendships and an excuse to gather for a regular canasta game. Though an only child, she formed an unbreakable bond with her cousin and confidante, LaVerle McAdams, that flowered into a sisterhood of the highest order. Rare was a conversation with Sue that didn’t begin, “I just got off the phone with LaVerle.” Still, the defining relationship of her life was with her husband of 60 years. They were once a force on the dance floor. And always a force everywhere else. Their union was a curiosity: perfect and imperfect, hot and cold, loud and quiet, sometimes simmering, always messy. A recipe that couldn’t be shared because the ingredients were always changing. One thing, though, never changed. Sue was her husband’s tireless caretaker, constant companion, champion and cheerleader, one true love. Their relationship was stress-tested more than the up-volume button on their television remote, but to everyone’s relief, it never once stopped working. She was preceded in death by her parents; her aunts Yvonne A. Olson, Sigrid Domagalski, Alle Busching, Synavve Patterson; cousin Wayne Domagalski; and granddaughter Brittany Alaine Herd. She is survived by her husband Larry; children Lori (Ernie) Cope, Dana (Jon) Brooks, Stacey Krajewski, Steven (Amy) Krajewski; grandchildren Kyle (Hannah) Brooks, Joey (Clayton) Kerr, Chris (Chelsea) Herd, Katie Herd; great-grandchildren Bentlee, Thatcher, Savannah June, Olivia, and Calliope; uncle Uhl James (Rose) Anderson; cousins LaVerle McAdams (Judy Winiecki), Richard Anderson, Jeane (Brian) Binney, Sharon (John) Liska, Bruce (Doris) Domagalski, Bob Patterson, Jim Patterson, Keith (Kathy) Patterson. MEMORIAL LUNCHEON to be held Sunday, December 18, at 2 p.m. in the Amenities Center at Uptown Crossing, 1235 New Smyrna Drive in Allen, Texas. Memorial and graveside service at a later date in Duluth.