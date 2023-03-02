Susan K. Rutford

Susan Koktavy Rutford passed away February 25, 2023, at age 70. Born February 11, 1953, Susan grew up in Minneapolis, graduating from Southwest High School in 1971. She moved north in the mid-1970s and spent the rest of her life in Duluth.

Sue was a kind and generous person with a fun sense of humor. She adored all animals, especially the many dogs she loved and cared for during her life; her basset hounds, Stony and River, spent many hours at her side in her final days in hospice. She also adored her grandchildren and spent as much time as she was able caring for them and watching them grow. Sue’s creative pursuits included photography, poetry, and calligraphy.

Sue is survived by her husband of 32 years, Thomas Rutford; her children Elijah (Holly) Miller and Joshua Miller; her grandchildren Keanna, Kayden, Brooke, and Bailee Miller; and her brother Gary Koktavy. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy (“Dot”) Koktavy, and her father, Frank Jeffers.

Sue’s family is grateful for Benedictine Health Center and Gentiva Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Sue, and for Nancy Lee for her devoted friendship to Sue during and at the end of her life.

A private service will be held at a later date.