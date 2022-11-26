Susan J. Vipond

Susan Jane Cavallero Vipond, age 76, of Grand Rapids, MN, beloved wife, sister, and loyal friend left this journey for another on November 22, 2022.

Susan was born in 1946 in Duluth to Aileen and Joseph Cavallero. She graduated from Cathedral High School in Duluth and the University of Minnesota Duluth. She graduated with a major in journalism which she later used as a foundation for her own Ad Agency. She lived in Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Duluth and Grand Rapids.

She married Jack (John) Vipond in 1998 and they made a home together on Sand Lake in Bovey, Minnesota. She always referred to her home as “out in the forest without cell service, but surrounded by nature”. Susan and Jack adopted many “rescue” dogs, many of which were bigger than Susan, but they were able to find a spot on Jack’s lap. Together they enjoyed their pontoon, large vegetable garden and the freedom for their dogs.

Susan was generous to a fault. If she found something she loved, a surprise package would arrive with that item at her sister’s house or a friend’s house. She made many friends in each of the cities she made her home and cherished and honored those relationships. She gave all of her heart, literally, to care for those she loved leaving very little to sustain her own life. She was an independent, intelligent woman that was able to make it in a male dominated profession. She was small in stature but tall in resolve and able to debate you on any issue. The world will miss her voice.

She was preceded in death by her parents Aileen and Joseph and her sister Judith.

Susan is survived by her husband; Jack, her sister; Gay Trachsel, and Jack’s daughters, Jackie Schumann and Marie Vipond and “Tootsie” the best dog ever!!

The family would like to thank Susan’s friends too numerous to list that assisted Gay in creating a comfortable and dignified death for her. We would also like to give special thanks to Mary Overland, Susan’s friend of over 50 years and the St Croix Hospice Team, who assisted the family in making the journey as comfortable as possible.

She died in The Pillars of Grand Rapids where they had made their home for the last nine months.

There will not be a funeral, but her ashes will mingle with the wind over the lake that was a part of her life for many years.