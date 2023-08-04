Susan J (Shafer) Peterson, 77, lifetime resident of Duluth, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2023, after recently suffering a stroke. She was born September 17th, 1945 in Duluth to Arthur and Sigfried Shafer. She graduated from Duluth East High School and UMD. Susan was a dedicated, career-long ward secretary at Miller Dwan for over 30 years. She was an avid collector and enjoyed time with her friends, family and traveling. Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Arvid, sister-in-law, Lynn Shafer, and parents. She is survived by her brother Dean of Stillwater and children, Renee (Greg) Miller of Duluth, Kenneth (Jani) Burke of Mobile, Ala., Shane Peterson of Duluth and Melissa McKenna of Duluth; five grandchildren Carter, Nicole, Jeremiah, Hannah, and Neal; one great-grandchild, Lily; many other relatives, and life-long friends; Barb, Suzanne, Joan, Jan, Karen, “The Lala’s”: Sandy, Kay, Jill, Kim; The Book Club: Sandy, Mary, Karen, Kay, Cathy. Apologies if a name was missed.

A Special thank you to Dan Peterson and Bill Zuck from Krenzen, and to Deann, for their above and beyond help with our mother Friday, and the years of service you provided to her. We are so very grateful.

VISITATION Tuesday August 8th at 3pm, SERVICE at 4pm. Cremation Society of Minnesota Chapel, 4100 Grand Ave., Duluth. Gathering at her home after service.