Susan Alister Bush (Applewhite) passed away on July 30, 2023 at age 68 in Athens, GA. Susan was born May 17, 1955 in Chattanooga, TN and attended Notre Dame High School, University of Minnesota - Duluth and USF in Tampa, FL. She is survived by her beloved husband, Jack; her three sons Christopher, David and Daniel; two brothers Chip and Brien; and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service and reception will be held at St. James Methodist Church in Athens, GA at 2:30 PM on Sunday August 13 with reception to follow. Flowers may be sent to St. James, or gifts may be made to the church’s missions fund.

A more complete obituary is available at the Lord and Stephens web site, https://www.lordandstephens.com/listings.