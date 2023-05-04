Steven W. Christen

Steven was born in Duluth, MN to John W. & Theresa (Lovich) Christen on May 18, 1948. He left this earth on January 21, 2023 in Spokane, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers: John, Daniel and David and a nephew Scott Sieler.

He is survived by 3 sons, Matthew, Nicholas and Aaron: a granddaughter, Miah Christen, a sister, Patricia Sieler, 2 aunts, Delores Dutmer and Janice (Pete) Nelson & many cousins.

Interment will be May 13, 2023 at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at 3 p.m. in Saginaw, MN with full military honors.