Steven Phillip Hey, 70, passed away in Duluth on May 8th, 2023. Steven was born November 5th, 1952 to Henry and Patricia (Irish) Hey. Steven grew up in Duluth Heights, attending Lowell, Washington JH and graduating from Central High School in 1970. He had always dreamed of living on a lake, and moved to Big Lake in Cloquet MN in 1987, where he lived until his passing. Steven worked in the manufacturing industry for most of his life as a machinist, plant manager at AmClyde Engineered Products and a site manager for National Oilwell Varco building cranes for the oil industry until he retired in 2015. His job at NOV brought him all over the world, including Saudi Arabia, Netherlands and China, but he always loved coming home and spending all his free time with friends and family. Steve spent his retired years hanging out with his grandchildren and family, having some beers in the garage with his neighbors of 30 some years and meticulously caring for the lake home he enjoyed so much.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents Patricia (Irish) and Henry Hey; Brothers, George

and Daniel Hey; Sister Francis Weiss; and Niece Micaila Hey. He is survived by his son Brian (Rhonda) Hey; Grandchildren Matthew, Tyler Adam and Elizabeth Hey; Brothers, John (Barbara) Hey, Gordon Hey and Patrick Hey; Sister Barbara (Tim) Jones; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at 2PM with a Memorial Service at 3PM, Friday, May 19 at Cremation Society of MN, 4100 Grand Ave, Duluth.