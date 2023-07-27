Steven Mark Ryan, 62, formerly of Gary-New Duluth, died on July 2nd, 2023, while retired in the mountains of Arizona.

Steve grew up in Gary New-Duluth before serving in the U S Air Force. During his service Steve worked in Explosive Ordinance Disposal earning many accolades for his actions; Participated in the invasion of Granada attached to a Marine Corps Unit; Boxed, competing with prior world heavy weight champion, Ray Mercer and earned college accreditation amounting to a Bachelor degree.

Steve was a member of a national motorcycle club, rising to the rank of a 1%-er, and enjoyed the out-of-doors and exploring the wilderness’ and lakes of Minnesota with his family.

Growing up with his Family, Uncles, Aunts and Cousins always close, Steve emphasized the importance of Family.

Steve is preceded by his Mother Mary Ann. His Father Norman. Survived by Ex-wife Carrie, Children Eric, Amber and Angela. Grandchildren Aiden, Abigail, Izabel, Lily, Lexi and Asher. Brothers Howard, Butch and Kelly.

The family will have a quiet Ceremony on August the 5th.