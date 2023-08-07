Steven James Reno

Steven “Stever” James Reno, 69, of Esko MN passed away in his home of natural causes on August 4, 2023.

Stever was born in Duluth to Mary and Robert Reno on August 12, 1953. He graduated from Superior Senior high school in 1971. After high school he served in the United States Marine Corps. He married the love of his life, Char Reno, April 20, 1974. After 32 years as a machinist Stever retired from DM&IR railroad. During retirement he ran Liberty Kennels in Esko, MN. Stever enjoyed hunting, fishing, training dogs, cribbage, and Texas hold ‘em.

Stever was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Malis and Robert Reno; in-laws, Loren and Angie Swenson; brother, Bob Reno; brothers-in-law, Darren and Wayne Swenson; stepfathers, Dick Duray and John Maillis; and other parents, James and Maribelle Nordberg.

Stever is survived by his wife of 49 years, Char Reno; sons, Jamey (Carrie) Reno and Adam (Lindsay) Reno; granddaughters, Aubrie and Emily Reno; brothers, Mike (Debbie) Reno and Jim (Mary) Nordberg; sisters, Judy Dagger and Susan (Jim) Sauls; sisters-in-law, Audrey (Bill) Berglund and Suzy (Paul Lundberg) Swenson; his hunting dog, Harley; many nieces and nephews; and all of his friends and family.

Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 12th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Funeral Service at 2:00 PM and reception to follow.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com