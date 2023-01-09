Steven J. Sertich

Peterson Funeral Chapel

Obituary Information

Steve J. Sertich, 70, Coleraine, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at home, with his family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born October 7, 1952, in Duluth, he was the son of Marko and Virginia (Fritz) Sertich. Steve grew up in Duluth and was a 1971 graduate of Duluth Cathedral High School. He attended college at Bowling Green in Ohio and was a graduate of St. Scholastica in Duluth. Steve and Carol Thoen were married in Duluth on April 30, 1977. Steve lived most of his adult life in Itasca County, had been a long-time employee of Lake Country Power, and was a former member of St. James Catholic Church of Duluth. Steve loved spending his time teaching his love of hockey to the youth of our community, and he enjoyed taking money from his buddies at Eagle Ridge, but his biggest joy was spending time with his family. He was Papa to four grandsons that were the light of his life. His only regret in leaving too early was missing out on the fun with them.

His parents preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; children, Andy (Katie) Sertich and Courtney (Dan) Mell; grandchildren, Eli and Murray Sertich and Danny and James Mell; siblings, Carole (Randy) Janke, Cynthia (Jim) Flood, Patty Sertich, Mark (Kelly) Sertich, Mick (Carol) Sertich, and Tim (Patty) Sertich; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM, with a prayer service at 6:45 PM on Friday, January 13, 2023, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. The family prefers that donations be made to Greenway Amateur Hockey, P.O. Box 542, Coleraine, MN. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.