Steven Gerald Pederson

Steve Pederson, 66, of Duluth, MN, passed away on December 14, 2022 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital, surrounded by family. He fought hard but was unable to overcome complications from lung cancer treatment.

Unafraid to be his true self around anyone and everyone, he lived a life with no filter. Some people show up and say “There you are!” but some people show up and say “Here I am!”- Steve was definitely the latter. Nobody forgot the day they met him! Known as “Muttly” by many, his goal always was to make people laugh. Many did not realize he often hid his big heart behind that gruff exterior. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, working in his shop, Pink Floyd, his John Deere tractors, and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren (who lovingly called him Grandpasaurus).

Born in Thief River Falls, MN in 1955 to Gerald and Dorothy (Swan) Pederson, Steve helped on his family farm and graduated Marshall County Central High School in 1974. He enlisted in the US Army that year as a heavy equipment operator and was stationed in Texas. He married the love of his life, Kathy, in 1978. Steve worked as a ready mix driver for many years and later started his own decorative concrete overlay business. After moving to Duluth, he worked as a service technician for Sears until his retirement.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Leona “Lillo” Via; and brother-in-law, Gary Via.

Steve is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathy; children, Alaun (Anna) and Krista; grandchildren, Trenton (Liz), Chase (Shannon) and Lila; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Kylie and Jayce; siblings, Arlette, Jeff (Jeanne), DeEtta Holder and Kristi Kaushagen; sister-in-law, Carol Via; brother-in-law, Dennis (Corinne) Via; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital. The doctors gave Steve every treatment possible, and the ICU nurses showed him care and compassion around the clock. They truly did everything they could.

Steve will be cremated and requested no funeral services be held. Instead, he requested a Celebration of Life in the spring at his home in Duluth, including a bonfire and music cranked out of the trunk of a car.

As David Gilmour wrote in his song “Shine On You Crazy Diamond”!!