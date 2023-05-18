Stanley W Beckman age 90 of Duluth, MN passed away peacefully with his family by his side on May 16th, 2023

Stan was born August 11, 1932, to William and Ailie Beckman in Brule WI.

Stan attended the King School in Cloverland Township and graduated from Northwestern High School in Maple Wisconsin in 1951.

He married Nancy Peterson on September 11, 1954 in Port Wing, WI, they moved to Duluth that same year.

Stan worked for the MN DOT Highway Design Unit as a draftsman for 38 years. Stan was a 50+ year member of the Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity. Stan most enjoyed spending time with his wife Nancy, their family, and friends at their cabin in Barnes, WI.

Stanley is survived by two sisters, Faye Jondreau (Vernon) of Leesburg, Florida, and Mavis Johnson of Superior WI. Two children Julie Beckman Turchi (Tom) of Marshfield WI, and Jason Beckman (Molly) of Duluth MN. Two grandchildren Thomas Turchi (Lexi) of Holly, MI, Kaitlyn Turchi of Duluth, MN, and many nieces and nephews. Stan was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Nancy Beckman (Peterson), his brother Clayton Beckman of Herbster WI, and his parents, William and Aillie Beckman of Brule WI.

Funeral services will be held at Spirit of God Lutheran Church located at 2431 West 3rd Street, Duluth, MN on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023 with Visitation at Noon and Funeral services at 1:00 pm. The inurnment will be in Port Wing Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to thank Stan’s special caregivers at Mount Royal Pines, Edgewood Vista, and Essentia Hospital & Hospice for the care they provided.