Stanley Hammer, 97, of Duluth, passed away peacefully on Friday May 26, 2023, at the Marywood Assisted Living in Duluth. He was born on November 1, 1925, in Superior, WI. Stanley graduated from Duluth Central High School. He had worked for City of Duluth Water and Gas Department for 39 and ½ years. Stan was a member of Kenwood Lutheran Church. He enjoyed nature, hunting, gardening, and traveling to Florida. Stan was always willing to extend a helping hand, he knew someone everywhere he went, and he was quite a storyteller. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Pfiffner.

He is survived by his children Stanley Seth (Barbara) Hammer of Eden Prairie and Leanna Hammer of Duluth; granddaughters Kimberly Hammer and Kathryn Hammer; and special friends Bonnie and Kevin Mickelson, Char and Harold Tschida, and Jan and Doug Swanson.

Visitation will be held on Monday June 12, 2023, from 10AM until the 11AM Funeral Service in Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.