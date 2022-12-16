Stanley E. Moe

Stanley (Stan) Erwin Moe was born December 11, 1937, and he died peacefully surrounded by family on August 3rd, at the age of 84. A life-long resident of Duluth, MN, Stan attended Denfeld High School and was the first graduate from Salter Vocational School.

Stan served in the Army National Guard, highlighted by an 18-month deployment to Greenland. He became sole proprietor of Moe Drywall, for over 40-years. Stan was a member of French River Lutheran Church, Arrowhead Homebuilders Association and (Clover Valley) Homesteaders.

Stan’s interests included gardening, fishing, camping, repairing vehicles, traveling, attending his children’s school functions and events, and spending time with his family and friends. Stan selflessly placed the needs of others over his own. His greatest affection was for his loving wife Cheryl, of 54 years, and his two children and five grandchildren.

Surviving Stan are his wife, Cheryl (Anderson); son, Allen Moe and family (Holly, Madeleine & Katherine) of Rosemount, MN; daughter, Julie (Moe) Hommerding and family (Rod, Laura, Megan & Ryan) of Foley, MN. Proceeded in death by his parents Oscar and Lillian (Boerger) Moe; in-laws, Theodore and Ruth (Jordet) Anderson, and all of his ten siblings.

Visitation will be 5-7PM, Friday, August 12, 2022, at Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St, Duluth, MN 55805, visitation will continue Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 10AM until the 11AM Funeral Service, at French River Lutheran Church, located at 5310 Ryan Rd, Duluth, MN 55804.

Memorials preferred to French River Lutheran Church and The Salvation Army.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 218-727-3555, please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the online guestbook.