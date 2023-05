March 6, 1989 - May 8, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Sophia Johannesson, 34, Minneapolis, Minn., died Monday, May 8, in her home.

Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m., with a Trisagion at 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 26, at Downs Funeral Home in Superior, Wis. A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Twelve Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church in Duluth, Minn. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Superior. A reception will be from 4-7 p.m., Saturday, at 5133 S State Hwy 35 in Superior.

Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home.