Sonja C. Pederson

Sonja Christine Pederson (Olson), age 77, of Duluth, Minnesota, died peacefully in her home on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Sonja was born in Duluth, MN on January 16, 1946 to Frieda & Erik Olson. She attended the old Central High School and went on to become a beautician, working at The Edgewater Salon until she had children, when she became a stay-at-home-mother. Later, she worked as the receptionist at JCPenny Salon in Duluth until retiring.

Sonja married Dennis Pederson on June 5, 1964 at First Lutheran Church in Duluth. She and Dennis were high school sweethearts and lifelong Duluth residents. Sonja enjoyed cooking & baking, crocheting, sewing, traveling, social time with family & friends and her ladies at Norton Park UMC, and above all else, watching her five grandchildren as they grew.

Sonja was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Carmen Olson, Fernanda Cooper, and Darlene Straube.

Sonja is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dennis, children Carrie (Craig) Chiodi of Breezy Point, MN, Dennis Pederson of Superior, WI, five grandchildren, Mackenzie (Zackary) Turner, Madison Chiodi, Jack Chiodi, Hank Chiodi, and Emily Pederson, sister Beverly (Ron) Hanson, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.