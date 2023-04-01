Sober, Annelie G. (Rosenberg)

Age 81, of Eagan MN, (formerly of Duluth) passed away March 28, 2023. Preceded in death by parents. Survived by husband of 50 years, Toivo Sober; step-daughter; Valerie Volk-Sober, brothers; Gerhard (Kathie), Helmut (Linda) and Einar (Dolly) Rosenberg, brother and sister-in-law; Taavi (Gale) Sober, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Service to be held at the Lakewood Chapel 3600 Hennepin Ave, Mpls, MN 55408 on Saturday April 15 at 10 AM with 1 hour visitation prior to service. Washburn-McReavy.com Davies Chapel 612-377-2203.