Sister Sarah Smedman, OSB

Born June 18, 1931 in Norway, MI and died March 19, 2023, at St. Scholastica Monastery, Duluth, MN. Her father was transferred from the mines in Michigan to Hibbing, MN when she was 10 years old and the family later moved to Kelly Lake. She attended Assumption School and Hibbing High School. After graduating from The College of St. Scholastica in 1953, she entered St. Scholastica Priory and celebrated her 60th Jubilee in 2015. In 1975 Sister Sarah completed her Ph.D. in English from the University of Indiana and taught English at The College of St. Scholastica, the University of North Carolina, and Minnesota State University, Moorhead. She will be remembered for her deep love of God and of children’s literature. Sister Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, John Paul Smedman. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Marlene Smedman; nieces, Susan Byers (Mark) and Diane Teichman (Bill); the Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery, and many friends. A wake service/Morning Prayer with visitation, will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 25, in Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. with Father William Fider presiding. Burial in Gethsemane Cemetery at St. Scholastica Monastery. Funeral arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 218-727-3555.

Ceremonies will be live streamed at: https://www.facebook.com/dfhduluth beginning at 10 a.m. Memorials to St. Scholastica Monastery are preferred.