Heaven received an angel when Shirley Mae Swanson, 90, passed peacefully in her home on March 1 after a brief illness.

Born in Duluth in 1932, Shirley graduated from Duluth Central H.S. in 1950. She married Arnold Swanson in 1956 and raised three children. Shirley was a woman of strong faith. She loved playing cards and her grandchildren brought her great joy.

A kind and caring soul, Shirley always thought of others whether it was with a card, a phone call or a batch of cookies. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Ellen Halverson, her husband Arnie and grandson Tom Swanson. She is survived by her children, Jim Swanson (Patty), Marie Swanson, Nancy Koehler, five grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Her family wishes to thank Dr. Whitworth and St. Luke’s Hospice for their care and compassion.

There will be a private gathering of family at a later date.