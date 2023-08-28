Shirley Ann Koslakiewicz, 83, of Duluth, died Monday, Aug. 28th at Elysian Assisted Living, with her family by her side. Shirley was born Feb. 13, 1940, in Duluth to John and Mary Kujawa and she attended Duluth Cathedral. She met Duane Koslakiewicz, and they were married on June 21, 1958. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Duluth Heights and the BPO Elks. Shirley enjoyed playing golf in the Auto Club Women’s League, playing slots, bingo, but most of all, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Mary and her siblings: Marge (Reg) MacMillan, Dick Kujawa, and Jack Kujawa.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 65 years: Duane; daughters: Kim Koslakiewicz, Tammy (Gary) Lincoln, and Sherri Donaldson; grandchildren: Kelly (Randy) Tietz, Sarah (Jon) Rau, Brett Lincoln, and Katie (Michael) Skaw; 7 great grandchildren: Jacob, Makayla, Calvin, Edison, Autumn, Evelyn, and Tyler; sister-in-law: Ronnie Kujawa and her faithful dog: Carly Jo. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 1st beginning at 10am with Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Joseph’s Church, 151 W Linden St., Duluth, MN. Burial at the Polish Catholic Cemetery. Sign the online register book at: www.dfhduluth.com. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St. Duluth, MN, (218) 727-3555.