Sherri L. Engelmeier, 62, of Cloquet passed away August 13, 2023, at Cloquet Memorial Hospital. She was born in Duluth on February 20, 1961.

She is survived by her husband Roger Engelmeier of 38 years and their two daughters: Stephanie (Jordan) Svennes and Anna (Marshall) McLain; her grandchildren: Piper, Brooklyn, Kjersten, and Emmitt. Siblings: Debbie (Kevin) Field, Linda (Mark) Zurn, Geri Ann (Mike) Dryke, Jeff (Jackie) McCorison, and John (Michele) McCorison; in-laws: Evelyn Engelmeier and Jeff (Claudia) Engelmeier; and many nieces and nephews. She was dearly loved by many.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 2nd from 12 to 3 pm at 5975 Jean Duluth Rd, Duluth, MN 55803.